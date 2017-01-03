UPDATE: Police hunt driver of car involved in hit and run in Yaxley which killed two

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a car who fled the scene of a fatal hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet today.

Police are still at the scene of the fatal collision which has killed two men on the B1091, Broadway, Yaxley.

Officers were called at 11.12am to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a silver/grey BMW estate.

The air ambulance attended the scene but sadly two men have died.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, fled the scene on foot. The police helicopter assisted with the search but the driver is still outstanding.

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

EARLIER:

