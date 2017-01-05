UPDATE: Police have until 11.15pm tonight to charge or release man arrested in connection with Yaxley fatal hit and run

Detectives are this afternoon continuing to question a man at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough after he was arrested in connection with causing the deaths of two best friends in a hit and run near Yaxley.

Officers have until 11.15pm tonight to charge or release the 38-year-old, unless they apply for an extension.

MISSED: Thomas Northam

The man was arrested by Essex Police in Chelmsford on Tuesday night, January 3, following the hit and run on the B1091, Broadway, between Yaxley and Farcet earlier that day.

He is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and assault.

Thomas Northam, 22, and his friend Thomas Fletcher, 19, were walking along the road when they were hit by a BMW X5 at 11.12am on Tuesday.

Following the fatal collision, the driver is said to have fled the scene through nearby fields before dumping a suitcase containing £100,000 cash in a nearby garden.

MUCH LOVED: Thomas Fletcher

Both Mr Northam and Mr Fletcher are understood to have worked at drainage company Clarksteel Group in Yaxley.

