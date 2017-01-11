UPDATE: Pigs put down after lorry carrying 180 animals overturns on A16 at Cowbit

Police are currently dealing with a crash on the A16 bypass at Cowbit involving a livestock lorry that has overturned.

The lorry crashed at around 9.30am and contained around 180 pigs and a vet is on scene assessing their welfare.

Sadly some of the animals have had to have been put down at the scene of the crash.

A spokesman for Tulip Ltd, which owned the animals, said: “At around 09:30 this morning, Wednesday 11th January, a vehicle transporting around 180 live pigs from a farm in Risby to an abattoir in Spalding overturned at a roundabout on the A16 Cowbit.

“The driver is thankfully uninjured and has been treated for shock by paramedics.

“A vet is at the scene to assess the welfare of the animals, however, we have had to take immediate measures to euthanize a small number of animals due to the nature of injuries sustained.

“The remaining animals are being taken to the Spalding site for further examination and assessment by onsite vets. It is too early to confirm the cause of the incident and we are working in full co-operation with authorities.”

Drivers should expect some disruption on the road and a partial closure is in place.

Police said that while the wind is strong in the area a full collision investigation will have to be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

