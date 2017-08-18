UPDATE: Peterborough man killed after crash on A605

A man from the Peterborough area has been killed in a crash on the A605.

The collision between two vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Scania lorry, happened just over a mile west of the Haddon services at about 12.37am today, Friday August 18.

The driver of the Focus, a man from the Peterborough area, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was not injured.

The road remains closed while officers investigate.

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle involved just prior is asked to contact the roads policing unit on 101.

It is the fifth death on the same stretch of road in last few months.