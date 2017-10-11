UPDATE: Person killed after being hit by train at Whittlesey

A person has died after being hit by a train at Whittlesea Railway Station this morning.

British Transport Police were called to Whittlesey at 9.54am on Wednesday October 11 to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Whittlesea Railway Station.

Officers and the ambulance service attended.

Sadly the person died at the scene.

Officers are working to identify them and inform their next of kin.

The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

All trains on the route cannot run between Peterborough and Ely. At present the line is expected to reopen in the next 1-3 hours.

Normal train service is expected to resume on the affected route at around 1pm.

Network Rail and the British Transport Police are in attendance.

East Midlands trains on the Liverpool South Parkway / Nottingham / Norwich route, are delayed as a result.

Replacement buses are in operation between Peterborough and Ely.