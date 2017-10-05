UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Peterborough parkway

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car last night (Wednesday, October 4).

The incident happened on the Frank Perkins Parkway which was shut eastbound between Hampton and Stanground, with traffic diverted.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.50pm to the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car. The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

“The road reopened at about 6.50pm.”

