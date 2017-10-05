UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Peterborough parkway

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car last night (Wednesday, October 4).
The incident happened on the Frank Perkins Parkway which was shut eastbound between Hampton and Stanground, with traffic diverted.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4.50pm to the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car. The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.
“The road reopened at about 6.50pm.”
RELATED
Frank Perkins Parkway closed in Peterborough after crash
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.