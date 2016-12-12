UPDATE: One person seriously injured in two car collision near A1M

A serious collision involving two cars blocked the B1043 alongside the A1M near Alconbury yesterday.

Police, fire, ambulance crews and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene of the collision on The Great North Road, Alconbury, at 4.52pm yesterday afternoon, Monday December 12.

The collision involved a silver Peugeot 307 and a blue Ford Focus, which fire crews needed to remove the roof of in order to free the driver.

The ambulance service attended the scene and one woman suffered serious leg injuries.

The road was reopened at about 7.40pm.