UPDATE: One hospitalised after delivery truck crash in Yaxley

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision between a Morrisons delivery van and a car in Yaxley on Saturday, July 8.

Police were called at about 6pm on Saturday with reports of a vehicle involving a blue Mazda 6TS and a Mercedes Sprinter.

The scene of the crash on Saturday evening. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

Fire crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe used specialist cutting equipment to release the Mazda driver from the vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital. The driver of the van was not injured.

Broadway was closed between Cock Close Road and Chapel Street.

After paramedics had left the scene, a second Morrisons truck was sent so customer deliveries could continue.