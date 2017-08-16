UPDATE: No trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds until next Monday at the earliest after derailment near Ely

Trains between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds will be suspended until at least Monday August 21 after a train partially derailed between Ely and Manea.

Network Rail engineers are on site working to recover the derailed wagons following the incident on Monday afternoon, August 14.

The scene of the derailed train

This which is likely to take a number of days as they will require to be lifted away by crane. The track is also damaged and will need to be replaced before services can run again. Further updates and timescales will be released over the next few days.

Customers wishing to travel between Ipswich and Ely can use Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Cambridge changing at Cambridge for Ely, or via Norwich changing at Norwich for Ely..

A rail replacement bus service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, calling at Ely, March, Whittlesey and Peterborough.

Two buses will run from Peterborough to Ely at 30 minutes past each hour, with one going directly to Ely and one calling at March.

Two buses will run from Ely to Peterborough every hour, with one going directly to Peterborough and one calling at March.

Customers at Manea are advised to use the Help Point to arrange onward transport, due to road access issues.

Customers travelling between Ipswich and Peterborough and beyond may travel via Liverpool Street, your tickets will be accepted on London Underground services. East Midlands trains from St Pancras, Virgin East Coast, Hull Trains, and Great Northern from Kings Cross and Virgin West Coast from Euston.

More information, including how to reclaim the cost of your ticket is available for Greater Anglia passengers and East Midlands Trains passengers