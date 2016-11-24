UPDATE: National Grid say there was not at explosion at gas equipment building in Orton Malbourne

National Grid have confirmed an incident at a gas equipment building in Peterborough was not an explosion, as previously thought.

Police officers have cordoned off the area around a gas pumping station in Brewerne following what they described as a “minor explosion” last night.

However, a spokesman for the National Grid said an investigation revealed there had not been an explosion.

The spokesman said: “There was no explosion. The incident involved a building which houses equipment to regulate gas pressure. It appears something has hit the building, and knocked some of the bricks.

“The gas equipment has not been damaged in the incident, and the building is being repaired.”

Police were informed of the explosion at 7.48am this morning, Thursday November 24, and have closed the road as a precaution for public safety.