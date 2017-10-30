UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash between Peterborough and Crowland

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash with a car between Peterborough and Crowland.

The collision was on the A16 eastbound towards Crowland last Friday (October 27).

The car left the road but the driver was uninjured.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the collision at 5.46pm.

The road was closed until just before 9pm after highways cleared the road debris.

The motorcyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries according to the police spokesman.