UPDATE: Man killed in A605 crash between Peterborough and Elton named by police

A man who died following a three vehicle collision on the A605 at Elton on Sunday (June 25) has been named by police.

Paul Cooper, 51, of Spencer Road, Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, was driving a white Peugeot Partner which was involved in a collision with a white Suzuki Vitara and a black Peugeot 208 at around 5.40pm.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it are asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting cc-25062017-0477.