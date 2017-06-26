UPDATE: Man dies in three vehicle crash on A605 between Peterborough and Elton

A man has died following a three vehicle collision on the A605.

Emergency services were called to the A605 at Elton yesterday (June 25) at about 5.40pm.

The collision involved a white Suzuki Vitara, white Peugeot Partner and a black Peugeot 208.

Sadly the driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it are asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.