UPDATE: Man dies following motorcycle crash in Peterborough

A man has died following a crash in Gunthorpe Road in Peterborough on Friday, July 28.
A Cambridgeshire spokesman said the incident only involved a motorcycle, and happened at 3.40pm.
A spokesman for The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An ambulance crew, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance were dispatched.
“They treated a man who was not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
“Following treatment at the scene he was resuscitated and taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition.”
The police have confirmed the motorcyclist has now died.
