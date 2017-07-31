UPDATE: Man dies following motorcycle crash in Peterborough

A man has died following a crash in Gunthorpe Road in Peterborough on Friday, July 28.

A Cambridgeshire spokesman said the incident only involved a motorcycle, and happened at 3.40pm.

Tributes laid in Gunthorpe Road

A spokesman for The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An ambulance crew, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Magpas Air Ambulance were dispatched.

“They treated a man who was not breathing and in cardiac arrest.

“Following treatment at the scene he was resuscitated and taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition.”

The police have confirmed the motorcyclist has now died.