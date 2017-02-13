UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after hit and run leaves 10-year-old girl and mum with serious injuries

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested following a hit and run which has left a 10-year-old girl with very serious injuries.

Police were called at about 3.30pm on Sunday February 12, to the collision on Bourges Boulevard near the Park Inn.

A Ford Focus was reported to have mounted the pavement and hit 10-year-old Elisha and her mum Michelle.

Elisha’s six-year-old sister and her dad were just yards in front of and were lucky to escape without injury.

The family were walking along Bourges Boulevard having spent the afternoon visiting Peterborough Museum.

Both Elisha and Michelle were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Peterborough, has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and failing to stop after a road collision. He has been bailed to Thorpe Wood police station on April 9.

Michelle has been treated for a head injury and a number of cuts and bruises but her focus remains on the recovery of little Elisha.

Older sister Celeste Hills said on Facebook: “She’s a strong little girl, I’m hoping at praying she makes it out okay, as well as my mum.”

The incident has led to an outpouring of well wishes on social media.

Steph Callcut said: “Come on little lady, stay strong and fight your way through. Don’t know you but We are all wishing you well. Keep fighting princess.”

Libby Smart added: “Sending love and prayers to the little girl fighting for her life and her loving Mum...and their family.”

Sergeant Boris Kahn said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision. I would particularly like to speak to a motorcyclist who stopped at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.