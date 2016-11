A lorry has shed its load on the A605 at Whittlesey this morning, Monday November 28, which has led to the closure of the road

One lane was initially closed due to shed load of breeze blocks on Kings Delph at Narrow Drove.

Traffic was reported to be coping well as police attended the scene.

Officers have now had to close the road heading out of the city towards Pondersbridge in order to clear the obstruction.

