UPDATE: Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after car hits central reservation

There are long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon, Thursday August 17, after reports of two separate collision.

In one of the collisions a car has hit the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway between Aldi and the Boongate roundabout before being moved to the inside lane.

Eyewitnesses report that police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “It’s ongoing, we’re at an RTC on Fletton Parkway and were called at 4.32pm. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle are there.”

Delays are already back past Hampton roundabout to the A1 junction and it is having a knock on affect on Nene Parkway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More as we have it...