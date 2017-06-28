UPDATE: Large pothole shuts A14 near Huntingdon causing commuter chaos

The A14 westbound near Huntingdon was closed this morning causing long delays while emergency repairs to the carriageway were made.

One lane was closed between J24 A1198 Cambridge Road, Godmanchester and J23 Spittals Interchange during rush hour.

Police then completely closed the road due to a large pothole causing dangerous driving conditions.

There was several miles of queuing traffic as a result.

The diversion was to leave the A14 at Godmanchester, take the A1198 through Papworth Everard to the A428. Take the A428 west to the A1 junction at St Neots. Take the A1 north to Brampton Hut and rejoin the A14.

The carriageway was reopened following the repairs at 10.25am. Residual delays remain.