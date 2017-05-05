UPDATE: Forensic collision investigation underway following Peterborough crash which hospitalised five

A forensic collision investigation is underway following a serious crash in Peterborough in which five people were injured.

Cambridgeshire police’s Forensic Collision Investigation Unit has begun the investigation following the crash in Topmoor Way at around 8pm on Wednesday May 3.

The scene of the crash on Topmoor Way

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police were called by the fire service with reports of a collision in Topmoor Way, Paston, involving a blue Peugeot and a purple BMW.

There were five casualties, all in their late-teens to early 20s; two with serious injuries.

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance all attended the scene and the road was closed between the A47 and Paston Ridings for 12 hours.

The East of England ambulance Service sent five ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, hazardous area response team (HART), an air ambulance from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) charity, and a medical response car from Magpas to assist.

The most seriously injured patient a man in his 20s, who was driving one of the cars, had suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via land ambulance for further care in a serious condition.

An update from the hospital this morning said that his injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening but he will spend several days in Addenbrooke’s.

The young girl patient was treated for a suspected broken leg and facial injuries and taken to Peterborough City Hospital via land hospital for further care.

The third was treated for neck and back pains and taken to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance.

The fourth patient was treated for lower back pain and arm pains and taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The fifth was treated for what were believed to be minor injuries and taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.