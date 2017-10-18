UPDATE: Flying Scotsman to spend the night at Nene Valley Railway after breakdown in Peterborough

The world famous Flying Scotsman will spend the night at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford after breaking down in Peterborough this afternoon, Wednesday October 18.

The steam locomotive was on its way through the city when a failure caused it to come to a halt.

The locomotive was due to pass through Spalding, Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today on its way to Ely.

It was then set to travel to Ely for an evening return diner service to Norwich and back.

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum said: “During the scheduled Flying Scotsman-hauled service between York and Peterborough today a driving axle box was found to be running slightly warm and as a precaution, and to prevent possible damage to the engine, the locomotive was stopped at Peterborough to enable a further investigation to take place.

“The planned trip to Norwich via Ely departed on schedule this afternoon and was hauled by a diesel engine.

Engineers inspecting the Flying Scotsman in Peterborough today after it was forced to stop. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to those affected.

“The next trip is scheduled for Saturday October 21 from Norwich and we will provide an update as soon as possible following an inspection of the engine.”