UPDATE: Five injured in serious crash in Peterborough which closed road for over 12 hours

Five people were injured in a serious collision in Peterborough last night.

Police were called at just after 8pm yesterday evening, Wednesday May 3, by the fire service with reports of a collision in Topmoor Way, Paston, involving a blue Peugeot and a purple BMW.

The scene of the crash on Topmoor Way last night

There were five casualties, all in their late-teens to early 20s; three described as walking wounded, and two with serious injuries.

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance all attended the scene and the road was closed between the A47 and Paston Ridings until this morning.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance with serious, life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

An update from the hospital this morning said that his injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening but he will spend several days in Addenbrooke’s.

A passenger, a girl in her late-teens, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened at about 8.15am this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 101.