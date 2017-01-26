UPDATE: Fatal collision closes A1 in Cambridgeshire

One person has died in a collision which has closed the A1 in Cambridgeshire in both directions this afternoon.

The A1 northbound and southbound remain closed following a two car collision.

Police, fire, ambulance and the air ambulance were called at 3.10pm today, Thursday January 26 to reports of a collision on the norhtbound carriageway at St Neots - the junction for Eaton Ford and Hail Weston.

The A1 is closed northbound from the A428 Wyboston junction and the B645 is closed northbound onto the A1.

The southbound side has also been closed to allow the air ambulance to land and emergency crews to work.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101.