UPDATE: Emergency repair work affects Nene Parkway after vehicle damages safety fence

Emergency repair work is currently taking place to the Junction 3 roundabout of A1139 Fletton Parkway following an incident on Sunday when a vehicle damaged the safety fence.

This is affecting the southbound carriageway of the A1260 (Nene Parkway) where one lane is closed southbound between junction 31 (Morley Way) and junction 3 (Fletton Parkway) to enable the safety repair works.

The lane will re-open at 6pm tonight but then temporarily close again from 9.30am to 3.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday) when the work is set for completion.