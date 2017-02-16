UPDATE: Elisha, 10, is home after Bourges Boulevard hit and run driver mounted pavement and hit mum and daughter

A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after having her skull fractured in an alleged hit and run incident in Peterborough city centre.

The girl, Elisha, was seriously hurt in the incident on Bourges Boulevard at about 3.30pm on Sunday (February 12).

Her mum, Michelle, was also hurt in the crash, suffering head injuries.

They were both taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

Elisha, who suffered a number of other injuries as well as a fractured skull, was kept in hospital for treatment until Tuesday night, when she was able to be discharged and go home.

Older sister Celeste Hills said on Facebook: “She’s a strong little girl, I’m hoping at praying she makes it out okay, as well as my mum.”

The pair were walking on the pavement near the Park Inn hotel with Elisha’s dad and her six year-old sister after a family trip to Peterborough Museum when they were struck by a burgundy-coloured Ford Focus hatchback.

Elisha’s sister and dad were just a few yards away at the time of the impact.

The road through the city centre was closed in both directions between the Queensgate roundabout and the Rivergate roundabout following the crash while ambulances and police attended the scene.

The driver of the car drove away, but a short while later a man attended Thorpe Wood Police Station.

PC Chris Euerby, from Cambridgeshire police, said a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident and drug driving - in relation to cannabis and cocaine.

The man was released on police bail, and will appear back at Thorpe Wood Police Station on Sunday, April 9 while officers continue to investigate the incident.

PC Euerby said he had been examining CCTV footage of the incident, and appealed for witnesses to come forward - specifically two motorists who may have seen the incident take place.

He said: “The two injured people were walking along the pavement when they were struck by the car.

“I would particularly like to speak to a moped rider who was at the scene at the time. They were wearing a black jacket and a light coloured helmet.

“I would also like to speak to the driver of a light coloured SUV type vehicle which was following the Focus.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call PC Euerby at Cambridgeshire police on 101, quoting incident number 316 of February 12, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.