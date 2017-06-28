UPDATE: Drivers face 22 mile diversion as A14 remains closed near Huntingdon due to pothole

The A14 westbound near Huntingdon remains closed this afternoon causing long delays while emergency repairs to the carriageway were made.

One lane was closed between J24 A1198 Cambridge Road, Godmanchester and J23 Spittals Interchange during the morning rush hour.

Police then completely closed the road due to a large pothole causing dangerous driving conditions.

There is several miles of queuing traffic as a result.

The diversion takes motorists on a 22 mile journey - leaving the A14 at Godmanchester, taking the A1198 through Papworth Everard to the A428. Take the A428 west to the A1 junction at St Neots. Take the A1 north to Brampton Hut and rejoin the A14.

Traffic is very heavy on the A1198 and A428 as a result of the diversion.