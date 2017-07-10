UPDATE: Description released of young woman killed in A1139 crash in Peterborough in attempt to trace family

Police investigating a fatal collision on the A1139 are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the young woman killed in the incident.

The collision happened at around 7pm yesterday (Sunday July 9) when a pedestrian and a lorry collided.

Sadly the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and officers have been unable to identify her or trace her next of kin.

The woman is described as being in her later twenties, with long shoulder length hair, slim and with a unicorn tattoo on her left shoulder. She was wearing jeans, boots, a t-shirt, cardigan and a ring on her engagement finger.

Sgt Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of this young woman and thinks they may know who she is.

“Unfortunately despite our best efforts we have not been able to identify this lady and therefore have been unable to trace her family to pass on this sad news.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-09072017-0504.