UPDATE: Cyclist seriously injured in crash on A605 in Peterborough - road remains closed

A man has been seriously injured after the bicycle he was riding was in collision with a car on the A605 in Peterborough this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at just before 7am to Stanham Way, the A605, in Peterborough, between the Amazon Fulfillment Centre roundabout and Fletton Parkway.

A cyclist was in collision with a black Jaguar and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Forensic teams are at the scene of the collision but the road is likely to stay shut for some time, a police spokeswoman said.

The road is closed between the Parkway and Flaxley Road.

There are long delays on the A1139 in both directions as a result as well as on the B1091 and Whittlesey Road.