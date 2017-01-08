UPDATE: Crash shuts Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

A serious collision closed the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough on Sunday evening, January 8.

The car crash has closed the eastbound carriageway.

Police were called at 9.15pm to reports of a collision close to the roundabout with the Paston Parkway. It involved a Renault Clio and a BMW 318I.

Ambulance crews attended the scene. One person sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The road was cleared at 11.40pm.