UPDATE: Crash involving lorry and two cars blocking A1 at Wansford

The A1 at Wansford is blocked this morning, Thursday May 4, following a collision between a lorry and two cars.

The crash has taken place on the southbound carriageway just before Wansford.

It took place at around 8.20am and police and ambulance attended.

Nobody was injured in the collision, but there are long delays back past the Kettering Road junction at Stamford.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible.