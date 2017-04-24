UPDATE: Child injured after collision with car at Eye roundabout

There were traffic delays on the A1139 at Eye roundabout in Peterborough after a collision involving a young girl and a car.

Police attended the scene at 8.24am this morning (Monday, April 24) to deal with the collision.

A female child was been injured in the collision but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We had a number of calls this morning just after 8.30am today to a report of a child who was laying on the floor.

“The patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care. Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.”