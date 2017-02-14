UPDATE: Chaos on A14 in Cambridgeshire after several vehicles crash blocks both carriageways

A very serious crash involving six vehicles closed the A14 in Cambridgeshire today, Tuesday February 14.

Police were called at around 9am to reports of a collision on the A14 at junction 24 at Godmanchester.

The AA reported a lorry and five cars were involved on the eastbound carriageway, which was closed until 1.30pm.

One lane was also blocked westbound after a vehicle has caught fire, but this has also reopened.

There are no serious details reported.

The eastbound closure was from the A1198 junction 24 to the A1096 at junction 26.

Residual delays remain in the area with queues back to the A1 on the eastbound side and along the Alconbury Spur and queues to Bar Hill westbound.

Surrounding routes in Huntingdon and St Ives are also busy as a result with delays on London Way and Harrison Way in St Ives and Houghton Hill Road at Wyton as well as the A141 at Huntingdon.