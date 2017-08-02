UPDATE: Car involved in fatal crash on B1040 in Whittlesey was stolen - one arrested, two on the run

A car involved in a fatal head-on crash on the B1040 in Whittlesey yesterday was stolen police have confirmed.

The driver of the black Audi, a man, was arrested, but police believe there were two other people in the car who fled the scene of the crash and remain on the run today, Wednesday August 2.

Police have also now confirmed that the Audi was stolen from neighbouring Northamptonshire.

Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road at about 4.20am yesterday, Tuesday August 1, with reports of a head-on two vehicle collision.

Firefighters cut one of the drivers, a man, free from his vehicle, a Nissan Primera, but he suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge was closed afor much of the day as investigation work continued, reopening at 6.30pm.

The driver of the Audi remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station this morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.