UPDATE: Air ambulance lands at scene of serious crash on A47 at Wansford

The A47 at Wansford was closed in both directions this morning following a serious collision.

A lorry and three cars, including a Ford Fiesta and a BMW 4x4, collided at just after 8.30am just west of the A47 junction at Wansford, near to Black Swan Hill/Old Leicester Road junction.

The road was shut in both directions from the A1 back to Old Oundle Road and Bedford Purlieus National Nature Reserve.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer were all sent to the scene and assessed three patients.

Two were discharged at the scene but a woman was taken by land ambulance to hospital with a suspected fractured leg.

She was believed to be in a stable condition.

Eastbound traffic diverted through Wansford.

The road has now been cleared.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call PC Game at Cambridgeshire police on 101.