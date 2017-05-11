UPDATE: Air ambulance called to “very serious” crash between car and lorry on A605 near Peterborough

The air ambulance was called to the scene of a “very serious” crash involving a car and a lorry on the A605 this morning, Thursday May 11.

The road remains closed in both directions between the Elton turn, the B671 and the Warmington roundabout.

The crash took place at 10.20am and fire crews, police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended.

At least one person is said to have suffered serious injuries but details are still sketchy at this time.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

The collision has taken place in the same location as a double fatal collision on Sunday.