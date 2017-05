A serious collision between a car and a lorry has closed part of the A605 in Peterborough this evening.

The crash took place on the A605 eastbound near Farcet near the Amazon warehouse at around 6pm this evening, Tuesday May 16.

The eastbound carriageway is closed between the Fletton Parkway junction and Cardea.

Multiple police, ambulance and fire crews are on scene.

More to follow...