UPDATE: A16 in Peterborough closed in both directions after road crash

The A16 is shut in both directions in Peterborough following a road collision this evening (Friday, October 27).

Peterborough police tweeted: “A16 closed both ways between B1443 and A47 due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision). Please avoid at this time.”

Two people have contacted us this evening, with one describing the collision between Peterborough and Crowland as “serious” and another as “major.”

Long tailbacks are being reported and an air ambulance is said to have landed.