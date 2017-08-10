UPDATE: A1 shut at Peterborough as thousands of glass bottles and fuel spill onto road

Both lanes of the A1 southbound near Alwalton are shut this afternoon (Thursday, August 10) after a crash involving two lorries.

The collision occurred between a car transporter and a lorry carrying thousands of empty glass bottles.

One of the vehicles has a ruptured fuel tank, and fuel, along with thousands of bottles, are now strewn across the road.

The road is blocked to Alwalton with glass on both carriageways.

The A47 entry slip road is also closed.

An eyewitness said the cars on the transporter have also been badly damaged.

The scene on the A1. Photo: Sarah Faye Hamilton

He said: “It’s wrecked the cars on the car transporter and spilt thousands and thousands of bottles onto the carriageway, which have smashed.

“It’s absolute carnage, it’s going to take hours to clear up.”

The road is likely to be closed for some hours as the clean-up operation continues.

Traffic is queuing back to Stamford.