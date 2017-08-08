UPDATE: A1 from Peterborough to Stamford to remain closed for some time after lorry fire causes severe damage to carriageway

The A1 between Wansford and Stamford is set to remain closed this evening as the carriageway has been severely damaged by this afternoon's lorry fire.

The road is likely to need resurfacing following the fire involving a lorry full of jars of pasta sauce.

The A1 northbound is closed between the A47 at Wansford and the A606 Empingham Road at Stamford.

Queues of eight miles have been reported and delays of over an hour.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.

A diversion is in place. Motorists should exit the A1 at Wansford and join the A47 westbound towards Duddington, following the solid black square diversion symbol. Continue past Duddington towards Uppingham. At Uppingham, join the A6003 toward Oakham. At Oakham join the A606 eastbound towards Stamford via Empingham and re-join the A1 near Stamford.

The scene of the fire on the A1 at Stamford

The scene of the fire on the A1 at Stamford