UPDATE: A1 from Peterborough to Stamford reopens after lorry fire causes severe damage to carriageway

The A1 at Stamford has now fullly reopened this evening following an earlier lorry fire.

EARLIER STORY: One lane remains closed as well as the exit for the A606 at Stamford.

The road is likely to need resurfacing following the fire involving a lorry full of jars of pasta sauce.

The A1 northbound was closed between the A47 at Wansford and the A606 Empingham Road at Stamford, but one lane reopened at 6.20pm.

Queues of eight miles have been reported and delays of over an hour rermain.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.

The scene of the fire on the A1 at Stamford

A diversion is in place. Motorists should exit the A1 at Wansford and join the A47 westbound towards Duddington, following the solid black square diversion symbol. Continue past Duddington towards Uppingham. At Uppingham, join the A6003 toward Oakham. At Oakham join the A606 eastbound towards Stamford via Empingham and re-join the A1 near Stamford.

Motorists are warned that there is a three tonne weight limit on London Road and Bridgend in Wansford due to a weak bridge and should not be used by HGVs.

The scene of the fire on the A1 at Stamford