UPDATE: 90 minute delays after lorry crash closes A14 and M11 in Cambridgeshire

Delays of 90 minutes are reported and police have described traffic as “at a standstill” after a two lorry crash on the A14 in Cambridgeshire.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.30am this morning (Wednesday) with reports of a collision on the A14 westbound at Hemmingford Grey involving two lorries, which includes a lorry transporter.

“There are not believed to be any injuries, however there is oil spillage in the carriageway which will need clearing.

“The westbound carriageway has been closed while the incident is dealt with.”

Police advise motorists to avoid the area where possible

The crash has caused queues back to Girton on the A14, and also onto the M11 to Grantchester.

Traffic is also queuing back to Huntington on the A14 eastbound and the A1198 from the A14 back to Papworth Everard is also congested.

UPDATE: The crash has now also closed the M11.

Traffic is being taken off the motorway at junction 13 ease congestion on the A14 Westbound, where the carriageway has been closed.