UPDATE: 3 foot deep and 6 foot long sinkhole blocks Stamford town centre junction

A major junction in Stamford town centre is partially closed this afternoon, Wednesday October 12, after a sinkhole appeared in the road.

Lincolnshire Police has cordoned off the centre of the junction between Scotgate and West Street.

It is causing long delays to traffic in the centre of town but has been partially closed in the interests of public safety.

Traffic is backed up along the A43, St Mary’s Hill and along the A1175 back to Priory Road.

Ian Gregory, from Lincolnshire County Council Highways, is currently on scene and is liaising with the police and staff from the National Grid.

He said: “At this stage, we do not know exactly what has caused this hole to open up. What I do know is that although it looks small on top, below it is actually around three feet deep and probably six feet long.

Sink hole in Scotgate, Stamford EMN-161210-161006001

“It’s so big I could get in there and lie down if I wanted to. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.”

Police officers are currently directing motorists around the sinkhole. It will soon be cordoned off and four-way temporary traffic controls will be put in place, which are expected to cause long delays during the evening rush hour.

Lincolnshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Paul Mills, who runs Paul Mills Picture Framing, in Scotgate, said he suspects the hole was caused by flooding. He said: “The junction is at the bottom of four hills and virtually every time we get a heavy downpour there are huge pools of water which gather right in the centre.

Sink hole in Scotgate, Stamford EMN-161210-160951001

“I wouldn’t be surpised if all that water had caused some damage underground over the years and led to a big hole opening up.”

From above, the whole looks small, but inside it is said to be around six feet long EMN-161210-161034001

Sink hole in Scotgate, Stamford EMN-161210-161019001

The scene in Stamford town centre currently - Photo: Stamford Gallery

