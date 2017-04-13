Union confirms 48-hour strike on Virgin Trains East Coast through Peterborough

Staff on Virgin Trains East Coast, which run through Peterborough, are to stage a 48-hour strike over a bank holiday weekend in a row over the role of guards and jobs.

The stoppage, on Friday April 28 and Saturday April 29, follows recent strikes by three other train operators in rows over staffing.

The RMT Union said it wanted “explicit clarification” from Virgin on the future role of guards.

Virgin said it had not yet received any formal notice of industrial action from the RMT.

A union statement said: “The only response the company has offered is to repeat the vague and non-committal mantra of ‘within our discussions we have confirmed that the safety-critical duties of the guard will remain on the train’.

“This mealy-mouthed form of words gives no reassurance to RMT members in the front line nor any protection from the possible introduction of driver-only operation.”