Two vehicle smash closes A16 Crowland bypass

The A16 Crowland bypass is reported to be closed due to a collision between Crowland and Cowbit.
The two-vehicle crash at the junction of James Road was first reported around 3.30am this morning (Thursday).
According to AA traffic reports one vehicle has rolled over.
A police spokesman said the collision involved a van and a Landrover. Injuries appear to be minor but there has been disruption whilst the vehicles were recovered.
