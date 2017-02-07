Two vehicle crash in queue caused by emergency roadworks on A14 at Huntingdon

A two vehicle collision has taken place on the A14 at Huntingdon in the queue caused by emergency road resurfacing.

The resurfacing work has now been completed after a series of potholes caused motorists to have a number of tyre blowouts and punctures this morning, Tuesday February 7.

However a collision involving a lorry and a 4x4 is now blocking one lane of the westbound carriageway after the two vehicles crashed in the remaining queues caused by the road works.

Police were called to the scene at 2.49pm and delays are back to Fenstanton and also causing heavy traffic on the A1198 at Godmanchester.