Two vehicle crash closes Peterborough road

A two vehicle collision closed Star Road in Peterborough this morning, Monday July 10.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and motorists were asked to avoid the area, which has since been cleared and the road reopened.

One of the cars, a black Fiat Stilo, hit a wall. The other car involved in the crash, which took place at around 9am, was a grey Mazda 3.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew and medics treated one patient for a shoulder injury before taking them to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.

Stagecoach bus services in the area were diverted.