Two vehicle crash causing long delays on A47 in Peterborough

A two car crash is causing long delays on the A47 Soke Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon.

The collision, involving an Audi and a Mercedes, took place at 3.20pm on the Westbound carriageway not far from the Bretton gate junction.

A police spokesman said they believe one of the vehicles hit a crash barrier before colliding with the other car.

Recovery is currently at the scene.

No serious injuries are reported, the spokesman confirmed.

Traffic is queuing back past the Bourges Boulevard turn.

