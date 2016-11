A two vehicle crash has blocked part of the A1260 Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning, Thursday onslip from Oundle Road Peterborough

Police were called just after 8am to the collision on the slip road to Oundle Road on the northbound carriageway.

Two people were initially reported to have been injured, although police now say that nobody was injured and only the cars were damaged.

Police are advisied motorists to avoid the area but the road is now clear.