Two van crash causing long delays on A14 at Huntingdon

A two vehicle crash is causing long delays on the A14 at Huntingdon this afternoon, Thursday February 9.

Two vans are involved in the crash on the eastbound carriageway which took place at 2.24pm.

No injuries are reported.

Traffic is queuing back along the Alconbury Spur and on the A14 towards Brampton Hut.

There are also delays westbound as drivers slow to look at the scene.

UPDATE: The road is now clear.