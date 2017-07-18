Two men serious injured in crash near Wisbech

Two men suffered serious injuries in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Wisbech.

At 4.31pm yesterday, Monday July 17,emergency services, including police, fire and the Magpas Air Ambulance, were called to Sandbank in Wisbech St Mary

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed a man in his 30s who had sustained multiple injuries and a second man, also in his 30s, who ad suffered chest injuries.

Both were taken by land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, and arrived in a stable condition.