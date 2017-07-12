Two lorry crash causing chaos on A14 and A1 after crash at Brampton Hut

A serious crash involving two lorries is causing very long delays on the A14 and A1 in Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday July 12.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance at the Brampton Hut roundabout following the crash at 10.50am

Following the collision, police have closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14. There is also no access to the northbound entry slip road for the A1.

Traffic leaving the A1 for the A14 is also queuing back into the main carriageway causing delays.

At least one of the drivers is injured, however the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “A full road closure will be put on the A14 from Ellington. Brampton Hut will be closed for some time.”

Motorists are advised to avoid.

The westbound A14 carriageway remains closed for emergency repairs to a pothole.

Motorists face a 22-mile diversion - however that diversion now takes them to the scene of the two lorry collision.